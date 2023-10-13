Edible ‘kulat’ – a rare delicacy in Sibu Central Market

SIBU (Oct 13): An edible fungus known among the Iban as ‘kulat mata babi’ or ‘kulat mata rusa’ is a rare delicacy that is only available at a certain time of the year.

Contrary to its given name, the fungus is not the eyeball of the wild boar or deer.

The jelly-like fungus known scientifically as Calostoma sp. is usually found in natural ground habitat in a dipterocarp forest.

A visit to Sibu Central Market found the fungus being sold by a trader Lia Mat, 42.

She said the fungus, priced RM5 per plate, was supplied by her aunt from Pakan.

“My aunt foraged for it in the forest. This ‘kulat’ is rare as it only appears at certain times especially during wet seasons.

“I have never tasted it but according to those who love it, it tastes sweet,” she said.

Lia said the ‘kulat’ is usually cooked in soup mixed with young cucumber leaves or pounded cassava leaves or other vegetables.