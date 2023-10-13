Fadillah: Increased allocation in 2024 Budget proof of govt’s concern for Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to implementing an agenda and policies that prioritise the people, especially when it comes to safeguarding the interests of Sabah and Sarawak.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this commitment is evident in the increased allocations given to Sarawak and Sabah, which are RM5.8 billion and RM6.6 billion, respectively.

“More importantly, we have to focus on the implementation. If we have the allocation, but the implementation is inefficient, the allocation will not be received by the recipients. That’s what we should focus on.”

Fadillah, who is also minister of plantation industries and commodities, said this at a press conference at the Parliament lobby after the tabling of the Budget by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Under the Budget, RM6.6 billion was allocated to Sabah and RM5.8 billion to Sarawak next year, an increase from RM6.5 billion and RM5.6 billion respectively from this year’s budget. – Bernama