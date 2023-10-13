Financing guarantees for micro-SMEs a great boost for local traders, says Orang Ulu businesswoman

MIRI (Oct 13): The financing guarantees for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) amounting RM44 billion under Budget 2024 are great news for local businesswoman Mujan Lah.

The Orang Ulu entrepreneur, who is also the Marudi branch chairwoman of Sarawak Bumiputera Chamber of Entrepreneurs (DUBS), believes that such provision would benefit so many entrepreneurs, especially those who have just started up.

“This is one of the best initiatives planned by the government and as an entrepreneur, I see it as a great stepping stone for many new young entrepreneurs wanting to venture into business,” she told The Borneo Post.

Mujan, one of a few successful businesswomen here, also hoped that many of her fellow Orang Ulu folks, especially the women, would make full use of the loan-financing guarantees announced in the Budget 2024.

“For those already running businesses, they can also take up the loans to increase their capital and expand their operations,” she said.

However, Mujan also hoped that the financing terms and conditions would not be too complicated, and that the loan interest would be minimal so as to encourage more young people to venture into business.

Under Budget 2024, micro-entrepreneurs and traders would have access to applying for small loans totalling RM2.4 billion through Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun).

RM1.4 billion would be under BSN micro-loan scheme for business capital, equipment purchase, premises and marketing to hawkers and small-scale entrepreneurs.

A sum of RM330 million under Tekun would be to provide financing facilities to small-scale traders such as batik and craft operators, Orang Asli entrepreneurs and the Bumiputeras of Sabah and Sarawak.

The government has also allocated RM720 million especially for women and youths to venture into business, RM8 billion in loans to support small and medium entrepreneurs, and RM600 million to support micro and low-income entrepreneurs, small contractors and those in sectors involving food security.