Following targeted subsidies rationalisation, Anwar announces revised rate for cash handout scheme

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The federal government has today announced a revised cash handout scheme following the government’s targeted subsidies rationalisation exercise set to take place next year onwards.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his Budget 2024 speech, said the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR), is set to benefit almost nine million Malaysians or 60 per cent of the country’s population.

“I have listened to the people’s grievances in facing the challenges involving the cost of living and rise in goods prices.

“It has always been the government’s priority to ensure that lower income households continue to be assisted accordingly.

“The maximum rate for STR handouts is increased from RM3,100 to RM3,700.

“The minimum rate for STR aimed at youth is also increased from RM350 to RM500,” he said.

He also said the first payment for households eligible for the STR is also raised from RM300 to RM500 which will be channelled to recipients before Ramadan next year.

Acknowledging positive feedback, Anwar also announced the government’s decision to expand the benefits of the existing Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARa) incentive to 700,000 STR recipients who will be receiving RM100 monthly over a period of 12 months.

He said Budget 2024’s allocation for STR has gone up by RM2 billion or 25 per cent from RM8 billion previously to RM10 billion.

Anwar said the federal government will open new applications as early as November and they will remain open throughout the year as compared to the previous practice of once a year.

“God willing, the first payment of up to RM500 will be made in February 2024,” he said.

For 2024, Anwar said a total of RM58.1 billion has been set aside to fund various government handouts to the people involving subsidies, incentives, and aid.

“Almost 50 per cent of this allocation is aimed at controlling the price of goods and services for the people’s benefit,” he said. – Malay Mail