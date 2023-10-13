Help NCR smallholders without land titles get federal loans, subsidies, Putrajaya told

SIBU (Oct 13): Oil palm planters who operate on Native Customary Rights (NCR) land face problems in securing government loans and subsidies due to not having land titles, said a representative of the group.

George Chen, representing farmers and oil palm smallholders in Kanowit and Sibu, said the lack of a land title has resulted in many Native planters being unable to take advantage of federal financing facilities.

“Most of these planters plant their crops on NCR lands but without land titles, they cannot apply for loans from the bank.

“Although it is a government loan, the process is done through the bank,” he said when contacted for comments on Budget 2024.

When tabling the federal budget in Parliament, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a sum of RM100 million for the oil palm replanting programme.

While commending Putrajaya for its efforts to boost the socio-economy of smallholders, Chen said more needs to be done especially in providing subsidies for gravel and fertiliser.

On the RM2.6 billion in subsidies and incentives for padi farmers and fishermen, he said there should be officers specially assigned to assist the two groups apply for the subsidies.

He said the government should also focus on helping farmers attain higher padi yield so as to reduce the country’s dependency on imported rice.

“We need to learn from other countries that have done well in padi planting and acquire the necessary technology to boost our yield,” he said.