In Kuching, Sabahan cop claims trial to multiple gratification, money laundering charges

KUCHING (Oct 13): A policeman from Sabah with the rank of inspector claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to 10 charges of gratification and eight charges of money laundering amounting to RM316,167.65.

Muhammad Harun, 39, pleaded not guilty before Judge Steve Ritikos, who released him on RM25,000 cash bail for all the charges with two Malaysian citizens as sureties and fixed Nov 24 for case management.

Muhammad faces 10 counts under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(1)(a) and (b) of the same Act for gratification.

He was also charged with eight counts under Section 4(1)(a) of Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA), which is punishable under Subsection 4(1) of the same Act for money laundering.

According to the first 10 charges, he allegedly committed gratification at separate times and dates between 2019 and 2020 amounting to RM25,300.

He allegedly corruptly received that sum from two men as inducement not to take action against them for allegedly committing offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

For the eight charges, he allegedly laundered money between April 2018 and July 2020, amounting to RM290,867.65.

He allegedly engaged indirectly in transactions that involved proceeds of illegal activity by giving instructions to another man to pay the deposit and monthly instalments of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, buy a compact car, transfer money for house renovation, and buy a motorcycle.

All the cases were prosecuted by DPP Nisla Abdul Latiff and prosecuting officers Jawa Milu and Noor Afiqah Mohd Yusuf.

Muhammad was presented by counsel Francis Wee.