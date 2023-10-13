It’s a ‘people’s budget’, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 13): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor described the 2024 Budget, which was presented on Friday, as the ‘people’s budget’ as it puts the interests of the people as the focus and core priority.

He said the essence of Budget 2024 clearly shows the commitment of the Unity Government towards reducing poverty and bridging the income gap in this country.

“Controlling the cost of living and increasing income, especially for the low and middle income groups, is the focus of the 2024 Budget. This is what I mean the people’s budget,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiji witnessed the presentation of the Madani Malaysia Budget 2024 by Prime Minister cum Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Anwar Ibrahim, together with State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun through a live broadcast from the Dewan Rakyat, at his office in Menara Kinabalu.

Hajiji said the development allocation for Sabah amounting to RM6.6 billion through the 2024 Budget, is a manifestation of the Unity Government’s support in balancing development between the Peninsular region, Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the increase in next year’s allocation of RM100 million is also part of the Federal Government’s efforts to fulfill the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The Sabah State Government welcomes the provision and is determined to make it an inspiration when we present the Sabah State Budget 2024 soon,” he added.

In this regard, he said the essence of the Madani Budget 2024 will be taken into account and adapted to the core of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) through the Sabah State Budget 2024 later.

Hajiji said that the 2024 Budget, which is the second budget presented by Anwar since taking over the leadership of the government on 24 November 2022, clearly shows that the Borneo region continues to be moved in the current of national development when Sarawak is also given an allocation amounting to RM5.8 billion.

He said that the better and progressive fiscal policy introduced through the 2024 Budget will have a major impact on Sabah in efforts to develop the state’s economy and attract foreign investment.

“We see the policy introduced through the 2024 Budget as very inclusive, taking into account the global economic situation,” he said.

He further elaborated that Sabah will continue to strive to empower growth to encourage trade and investment.

For the record, Sabah’s current trade has recorded the highest in history, which jumped up to RM118.1 billion in 2022, compared to only RM87.2 billion in the previous year.

In addition, he said in the past three years, the State Government had been able to bring in more than RM33 billion in investment value to Sabah in addition to the highest record in state revenue collection which reached up to RM7 billion.

Hajiji also hinted that the Sabah Budget 2024 will also be pro-people, as it is what he has been fighting for since taking over the leadership of the state government three years ago.