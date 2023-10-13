Jepak constituents voice their concerns over pending issues

BINTULU (Oct 13): There are a few local outstanding issues in Jepak constituency that need to be prioritised and addressed accordingly.

The Borneo Post interviewed several voters in Jepak constituency on the pending issues that must be solved with urgency.

A former school headmaster Ali Sabri Saber Ali Khan, said candidates running for the Jepak seat by-election on Nov 4 must grasp the pulse of the local people.

The 66-year-old voter highlighted seven issues that must be tackled.

Firstly, he said there must be a representation from the local Vaie intellectual as the political secretary to the Sarawak Premier.

“I am sure there are some highly educated Vaie people who can be given tasks, responsibilities and trust as political secretary to YAB Premier,” he said.

He believed this would help in the later campaign for a new people’s elected representative for N67 Jepak.

Secondly, he said the new Jepak assemblyman must give top priority on affordable housing for the locals, while addressing the ex-gratia payment issue for land settlers involved in the construction of the Kuala Bintulu bridge and MRSM before it becomes a Jepak by-election issue.

Thirdly, he said the socio economy of the locals must be given attention and hoped for increased funding to support their business activities.

Ali Sabri also wanted a specific database about the details of unemployed graduates and job seekers in Jepak, suggesting the PBB Jepak Service Centre can implement suitable initiatives.

He used to serve in PBB N67 Jepak Service Centre as public relations officer from Nov 2017 to April 2019.

He also wanted the new elected representative to continue engaging with the local community leaders, village chiefs (KMKK) and local non-governmental organisations to tackle criminal activities, and be the eyes and ears to the authorities.

The next thing in his mind was for the new elected representative to figure out how to fully utilise Medan Niaga Jepak.

“Who knows there would be a gas station built nearby and Medan Niaga Jepak can be turned into a rest and relaxation (R&R),” he said.

He hoped the new leader in the party will start searching and grooming young leaders for the future.

“This will facilitate smooth power transition in the future and avoid any internal crisis,” said Ali Sabri.

Another constituent, Othman Mat said among the urgent issues are land issues involving the claims on ex-Sarawak Government Own Subsidiary (SGOS) land, the claims on land given to Yayasan Sarawak (MRSM Bintulu), the claims for farm within the company’s provisional lease area and the high price of residential houses.

“Apart from that other issues include the water and electricity supply and internet coverage to rural areas,” said the 53-year-old information chief of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) N67 Jepak branch.

In addition, Othman said there is a need for active efforts to increase the involvement of local Bintulu people in the rapid development sector in the Kidurong – Samalaju area, either as a workforce or as a contractor.

Meanwhile, Shamsuddin Abdul Razak, 66, who is the manager at Dun N67 Jepak Service Centre listed 10 issues for the new YB’s consideration.

He said one major issue here is regarding the land claims and issuance of land titles.

Secondly, he hoped the residential housing project in Jepak could be expedited.

“The people, especially the residents in the village are still wondering when this people’s project will start,” he said.

He said the issue of squatters along Sungai Sebiew needs to be given immediate attention to enable the deepening of Sungai Sebiew to be carried out.

Other issues include the urgency to upgrade the drainage system to prevent flash floods, to upgrade dilapidated schools in rural areas, internet and telecommunication coverage in rural areas, electricity, treated water supply in the longhouses and also village roads.

Shamsuddin also hoped there will be a blueprint to empower the participation of young people in economic activities.

He added there is also a need to provide more job and business opportunities for the youths.

He said the PBB Jepak party members should also be considered as the board of directors in government linked companies, especially those operating in Bintulu.

“Some of the issues have been worked on and taken action by the late YB Datuk Talib Zulpilip but have not yet been completed and these efforts need to be continued and fought for by the candidates later,” he said.

Social activist Dr Abdul Kuddus Ramlee, 64, said the voters must prioritise individuals who truly understand the needs and aspirations of grassroot communities.

“We need a candidate who will diligently address our concerns, uplift our lives, and champion the progress we deserve.

“One such candidate we should consider is a representative from PBB Jepak branch. Their strong presence at the local level ensures that they possess a deep understanding of our unique challenges.

“They have been part of our journey and are well-equipped to tackle the issues that matter to us most,” he said.

He also highlighted outstanding issues such as land compensation, land titles, flash floods, job creation, affordable housing, infrastructure development, environment protection measures, community projects, healthcare facilities, and solar-powered street lights, emphasising the need for improved solutions.