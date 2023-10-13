Lanang MP disburses tertiary education aid to 126 students

SIBU (Oct 13): A total of 126 students from Lanang parliamentary constituency here recently received financial assistance for their tertiary education from their MP Alice Lau.

Lau, who is Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, disbursed the aid to the students during a ceremony here on Oct 7, according to a post on her Facebook page.

“The assistance is provided to students in the Lanang parliamentary constituency to reduce their financial burden when continuing their education to higher institutions,” she said in the post.

She added that recipients who had already entered their respective colleges or universities outside of Sibu were represented at the ceremony by their parents.