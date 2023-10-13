LCDA lodges police report over allegations of irregularities circulating on social media

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) filed a police report today against what it described as ‘baseless and malicious allegations’ circulating on social media against its top management.

Its acting chief executive officer Bibi Umizah Osman said the allegation began circulating on social media platforms on Thursday.

“LCDA strongly denies the allegation involving its top management,” she told reporters when met at the Satok police station here.

The police report was lodged by LCDA’s Risk Management Unit manager Yusuf Bujang.

The allegation against LCDA is said to be in connection with a road construction project in Muara Tuang, here.

Adding on, Bibi Umizah said as a state statutory body, LCDA is prepared to take legal action against anyone who continues to share and spread the unfounded accusation.

LCDA, she stressed, has always strictly maintained the highest standards of corporate governance, strict financial procurement, and transparency in all its daily operations and businesses.