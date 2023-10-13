Learn from MYAirline, ex-rep says as S’wak works towards own boutique airline

SIBU (Oct 13): Sarawak should take a leaf out of MYAirline’s move to suspend its operations before its proposed state-owned boutique airline takes flight, said former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

She hoped that the Sarawak government will carry out thorough studies to ensure that the state-owned airline will not suffer the same fate as MYAirline.

“Feasibility studies and analysis on the aviation market, procurement of essential support services and a thorough understanding of the airline industry are just some of the studies which need to be conducted very thoroughly.

“Much as we all want a state-owned airline to hopefully provide a cheaper travelling option to the people, we do not want the people to have to bail out a failing project by our state government at the end of the day,” said Chang.

She also hoped that an investigation would be launched into MYAirline’s suspension of its operations effective yesterday, and that it would be completed swiftly.

Chang said measures should also be put in place to ensure that such incidences do not recur.

In announcing the suspension of its operation, MYAirline had said it came to the decision “because of significant financial pressures that have made it necessary to suspend operations pending the shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline.”

On this, Chang said: “Obviously, the move was very irresponsible on the part of the airlines management and has caused a lot of upset, frustration and inconvenience among the passengers and their family members.

“I understand the Ministry of Transport and MAVCOM (Malaysian Aviation Commission) have issued directives to MYAirlines that the affected passengers should get their refunds as soon as possible,” she said.

Yesterday, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg dismissed rumours that Sarawak would take over MYAirline after his son had attended the company’s dialogues.

Abang Johari maintained that the state was committed to acquiring MASwings instead.

“We are focused on MASwings. Negotiations are still ongoing and further details would be provided at a later state,” he said.