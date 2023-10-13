Lee says Mavcom to deal with MYAirline accordingly, help affected passengers

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has assured affected passengers of MYAirline, which stopped its services abruptly yesterday, that the airline will be dealt with accordingly, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said he personally spoke to Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim and was assured that all efforts would be taken to assist the affected passengers.

In a press statement today, Lee said he was disappointed with MYAirline for suddenly stopping its services yesterday.

“This has caused a great deal of inconvenience and unhappiness to the passengers who have purchased their tickets in advance. It is irresponsible on the management’s part for not giving prior notice for the suspension,” he said.

Lee said his ministry had received calls from passengers for help with refunds and further information on the suspension.

“It is estimated that about 125,000 passengers nationwide are affected, including those purchasing their tickets in advance,” he said.

He said the previously approved schedule for MYAirline flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak airports was three times daily flights to Kuching, two times daily flights to Sibu, and one daily flight to Miri.

Mavcom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), and other airlines such as AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, and Batik Air, have also extended their assistance to the affected passengers, said Lee.

MAHB has deployed its resources at relevant airports within its network to extend all possible assistance to stranded passengers.

Mavcom has also set up a consumer hotline on 1800-18-6966 (within Malaysia), or email via [email protected] or [email protected] for any enquiries or complaints.

“On the refund of airfares, all affected passengers are requested to contact the MYAirline customer care service at [email protected] (from 7am to 12 midnight) to initiate the refund process,” he added.

Lee said his ministry also encouraged all affected passengers to contact MYAirline customer care service directly and also submit their enquiries or file complaints with the Mavcom consumer hotline.