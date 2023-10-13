Malaysia’s first Philips Professional Lighting Concept Store opens in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 13): Signify, the world leader in lighting, launched the first Philips Professional Lighting Concept Store in Malaysia with the grand opening of the first-of-its-kind store at Tabuan Tranquility here yesterday.

Formerly known as Philips Lighting, Signify has joined hands with Mutiara Jayateknik Engineering (MJT), a leading supplier for industrial automation control, to set up the one-stop centre for professional lighting solutions.

Signify Malaysia chief executive officer Sukanto Aich said customers in East Malaysia, particularly Kuching, will now have access to all their lighting needs under one roof.

“Furthermore, East Malaysia is doing a lot of investments to move to a more sustainable future, and I think with the professional lighting solutions that we have, we can partner with Sarawak and Sabah to provide more sustainable solutions for East Malaysians,” he told reporters when met at the opening of the Concept Store.

Also present were Signify Malaysia commercial channel leader Iva Lee and MJT founder and chief executive officer Alexander Koh Chew Tung.

Sukanto said Signify found the right partner in MJT to establish its first Philips Professional Lighting Concept Store here.

“It is not just about opening a store but also about having the right partner because professional lighting solutions need value-added services. You need to design, install and maintain the right solutions.

“With our partner’s knowledge and extensive work in East Malaysia, this will help strengthen Signify’s position as a leader in lighting to provide our customers with the best lighting solutions as we see a lot of growth opportunities beyond Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Adding on, Koh said customers here will be able to find an extensive array of lighting products, systems and solutions ranging from energy-efficient lamps, luminaires and lighting electronics targeted for industrial usage for professional customers.

“We are not focused only on lightings for decorations as the products we have at the Concept Store also include lightings for the industrial and oil and gas sector as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee said Signify had chosen Kuching as the first location in Malaysia to open the Philips Professional Lighting Concept Store to highlight the company’s cause towards addressing climate change.

“It is very important for us to be present in East Malaysia in a big way and to be the leader in this sustainable journey.

“We have seen a lot of conversions from traditional lamps to LED today and as such, with the availability of this Concept Store in East Malaysia or Kuching superficially, it is going to give customers the first experience to see the difference between traditional and LED lighting and how it can be profitable for customers as well as to go green for the environment,” she said.

She added that plans are also underway for more Concept Stores to be established across the country with another three stores expected within one to one-and-a-half years.

The grand opening of the Concept Store was officiated by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng who represented Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In his speech, Wee said the Philips Professional Lighting Concept Store stood as a testament in Signify and MJT’s commitment to provide the best lighting solutions to the community.

“The emphasis on reliability, with longer lifespans and energy-saving features that lead to lower power consumption and maintenance, is a game changer for our businesses.

“By embracing these innovations, we are contributing to a more sustainable and cost-effective future,” he said.

He also said that the Concept Store is not only a place to discover new products but a platform to encourage everyone to make sustainable choices.

“It’s a reminder that each one of us can contribute to a more energy-efficient future, where eco-friendly technologies and practices become the norm,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai.

The Philips Professional Lighting Concept Store is located at Mutiara Jayateknik Engineering Sdn Bhd, 3 Sublot 2, Ground Floor, Jalan Canna, Phase 2, Jalan Tabuan Tranquility.