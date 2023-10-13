Man feared missing during outing at Reservoir Park

KUCHING (Oct 13): A man believed in his 50’s is feared missing during an outing at Reservoir Park here today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were informed by the police of the incident at 8.20pm.

At the scene are rescuers from the Padungan station who are combing the area for any signs of the victim at the time of writing.

No information has been provided as to what had led to the victim’s disappearance.

According to his family, the victim was believed to have visited the park at 7am this morning.

