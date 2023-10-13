Miri driver escapes unhurt after car catches fire, crashes into drain

MIRI (Oct 13): A 35-year-old man miraculously escaped unhurt when the car he was driving caught fire in an accident at Jalan Bulan Sabit here around 4.30pm yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said it received a distress call on the incident at 4.32pm.

A team of firefighters from the Miri fire station was then sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 4.38pm, the operation commander reported that there was indeed a fire involving one car,” Bomba said in a statement.

Bomba said firefighters found that the accident involved five vehicles, one of which suffered an engine fire.

Passers-by helped to pull the driver out of the burning vehicle, which had crashed into a drain and landed on its roof.

“The public helped to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher,” Bomba said.

The operation ended at 5.22pm.