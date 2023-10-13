PM: S’wak-Sabah Link Road Phase 2 poised to kick off by this year-end

KUCHING (Oct 13): Phase 2 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR), encompassing 320km and costing nearly RM7.4 billion, is poised to kick off by the end of this year, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister and Finance Minister also said Phase 1b of the Pan Borneo Highway Sabah project, comprising 19 packages covering a 366km stretch with a budget of RM15.7 billion, is set to conclude its tender process by next month.

“Good road network connectivity eases the movement of our people, bolsters economic activities for traders, and stimulates local economies. Therefore, major road projects will continue to be improved to provide better connectivity and accessibility for our people.

“InsyaAllah, the Pan Borneo Sarawak Highway will be fully completed next year,” he said when tabling Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar also said public transport subsidies for bus, rail and air services will continue to be provided to guarantee the best services to the people.

The government, he said, will continue to subsidise air transportation for the benefit of rural residents in Sabah and Sarawak through an allocation of RM209 million.

He also said RM150 million will be allocated to continue the Stage Bus Service Transformation Programme (SBST), including expanding its benefit to three new locations, namely Kota Bharu, Kuantan and Kota Setar.

A total of RM96 million of the SBST fund will be used to help absorb the daily operating costs of non-stop bus operators who need to continue services on routes with fewer passengers in rural areas, he added.