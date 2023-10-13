Premier calls for comprehensive neutering programme to address issue of stray animals

KUCHING (Oct 13): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has proposed a significant shift in the way stray animals are managed, emphasising the need for a comprehensive neutering programme to tackle the root of the problem.

He said this is because uncaptured animals would continue to reproduce, perpetuating the problem.

“We should be looking at implementing a robust neutering programme because we know that the uncaptured animals will still reproduce in six months’ time; and the problem will keep recurring if we don’t snip it at the source of the problem,” he said when officiating at the Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference 2023 here today.

Abang Johari said statewide neutering campaigns are needed and the government could collaborate with organisations such as the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) and coalition partners to study this.

He pointed out pet owners also have a responsibility to ensure their animals do not become a problem for the community and environment.

“These are some of the challenges of urbanisation, ensuring the humane treatment and coexistence of animals, especially within the urban settings, aligning with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG) 11 – making our cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

“Creating environments through education and engagement, where animals can thrive alongside humans,” he said.

Abang Johari acknowledged SSPCA’s significant work in advocating for animal welfare, educating the public on responsible pet ownership, and collaborating with local councils, the Veterinary Department, and the State Disaster Management Committee in the fight against rabies.

“As Malaysia is a signatory to the World Organisation for Animal Health, we must work on greater engagement with our communities, to make significant progress in improving the treatment of stray dogs and ultimately working towards the eradication of rabies within our borders.

“I remind our councils that even in the targeted removal of strays, the welfare of these animals should be monitored. We have our standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place, and we should follow these so that they don’t just become pieces of printed paper,” he stressed.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee; SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury-Wee; and Asia for Animals Coalition chairman Dave Neale.