Statos holds ‘Sarawak Warrior Night’ to celebrate Singaporean travel agents

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) celebrated the achievements of Singaporean travel agents during ‘Sarawak Warrior Night’.

The event paid tribute to the pivotal role these agents played in boosting tourism from Singapore.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also thanked local partners for their vital contributions in promoting Sarawak in Singapore.

“The partnership we have with our local counterparts has been so important to us and the reason why we created this appreciation night,” he said.

“Our partner agents have portrayed the fighting spirit at the core of Sarawakians, ‘agi idup agi ngelaban’, which means ‘we will fight to the end’. As we recover from the aftermath of Covid-19, we want to celebrate the dedication and hard work of our partners who have helped us to promote Sarawak in Singapore.”

Since the establishment of Statos, Sarawak has seen a steady rise in visitors from Singapore, with an over 20 per cent growth between January and August 2023 compared to the same period in 2019.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Sarawak Warrior Award 2023 to the top three travel agencies, recognising their outstanding dedication in promoting Sarawak as a premier travel destination.

In first place was EU Holidays Pte Ltd (Gold), which received RM9,000; followed by Amazing Borneo Travel & Events Pte Ltd, which received RM6,000; and Singatour Pte Ltd, which received RM3,000.

Earlier, a product presentation and B2B Networking Session were held at the Fullerton Hotel, Singapore, which was attended by over 80 Singapore travel agents.

The collaboration between Statos and the Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies showcased the diverse attractions and experiences Sarawak offers as a premier travel destination.

Statos chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani praised the collaborative efforts of both destinations and highlighted the importance of such events in refining business operations and marketing strategies.

“The collaborative efforts of both destinations have been vital in creating strategic partnerships that will benefit the tourism industry and travellers alike.

“It is through events like these where we can truly gain more insight into improving our business operations and marketing efforts,” he said.

Statos is an initiative of the Sarawak government aimed at strengthening and developing new trade, investment, and tourism linkages between Singapore, Sarawak, and globally.

Since its inception in June 2019, Statos has provided advisory services to traders, including importers from Singapore and exporters from Sarawak, as well as investors and tourism players looking to leverage Singapore’s unique position as a regional economic gateway and Sarawak’s diverse range of resources.

It continues to expand its reach through strategic partnerships with airlines such as Scoot, Malaysia Airlines, and AirAsia.

The promotional endeavours, tailored to the Singaporean market, have included thematic and tactical campaigns, as well as participation in renowned travel fairs.