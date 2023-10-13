S’wak Budget: SSPCA to get funds for ‘Animal Village’, says Premier

KUCHING (Oct 13): Funds will be allocated to the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) in the upcoming Sarawak Budget to facilitate the construction of its long-awaited Animal Village, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today, the Premier said the compounding effect from the pandemic and the rising cost of building materials had caused delays and difficulties in completing the construction of the facility.

“We will be allocating some funds in the next budget to help SSPCA fulfil its vision of creating the state-of-the-art Animal Village that will foster stronger community involvement.

“As the state takes great strides in our march towards development, we know the Animal Village will also raise the standards for animal shelters and also the public perception of animal welfare,” he said at the event, where SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury Wee was also present.

At the same time, Abang Johari said corporations should also play their part in supporting animal welfare groups in carrying out neutering campaigns in cities and towns in the state.

“Only by working together can we see a stray-free Sarawak and a rabies-free Sarawak by 2030,” he said.

Abang Johari also commended SSPCA for its efforts in promoting animal welfare; educating the public on responsible pet ownership; and assisting local councils, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the State Disaster Management Committee in the fight against rabies.

Meanwhile, Wee in her opening speech, said the Animal Village would be built on a 1.2 hectare piece of land in Sungai Tapang, replacing its current shelter at Mile 6 1/2 Penrissen Road.