Tanjung Aru Beach Festival returning bigger than ever

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): The Tanjung Aru Beach Festival is making a grand return this year on October 28 and 29 at Prince Philip Park here.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the event is open to the public from 10am to 10pm and offers a great lineup of local and national artists, exciting beachside activities, a variety of local vendors, all set against the backdrop of the stunning Tanjung Aru beach sunset.

“The event’s primary goal is to showcase Tanjung Aru beach as a premier attraction in Sabah while emphasising the crucial importance of keeping the beach clean.

“Importantly, this event is committed to being trash-free, encouraging all visitors to bring their own bags and bottles to reduce the usage of single-use plastic items at the beach,” she said at a press conference on Friday.

According to Liew, the event plays a huge role in contributing to Sabah’s tourism industry as it promotes one of Sabah’s main attractions, the breathtaking sunset views at Tanjung Aru Beach, which has become an attraction for visitors, particularly tourists.

“Therefore, the continuous effort and support of Sabah Tourism Board and Tourism Malaysia remains integral in ensuring Tanjung Aru Beach Festival is carried out successfully every year.

“Furthermore, by implementing a litter-free campaign, the festival is a great way for the locals and tourists to interact and enjoy the celebration while being environmentally-responsible,” she added.

Key highlights of the event include the launching ceremony on the first day, featuring on stage performances by Alyph, Isaac Voo, Elica Paujin, Helloluqman and 3005 Cru, as well as other talented local artists.

On the following day, visitors can groove to the tunes of the ‘Sabah Jazz by the Beach’, with seven bands gracing the stage.

Visitors can also explore the interactive Installation Art by the Bay, which is supported by the ministry, and its main collaborators include Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Sabah Art Gallery and Sabah Tourist Association.

The event also offers attractions like handicraft markets organised by Urban Tamu, motorsport gathering and the thrilling Tanjung Aru Beach Festival Race 2023, among other engaging activities.

Sports enthusiasts have plenty to enjoy with beach soccer, limbo rock, tag rugby, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and more beach activities during the two-day event.

There will be a designated Kids Corner with fun activities for children, plus sandcastle building and coloring competitions on both days.

Other than that, visitors can enjoy Zumba sessions, a meet and greet with Sabah Football Club players, informative talks, photography competition, lucky draws, and more.

Additional information and the latest updates regarding the Tanjung Aru Beach Festival, are available at their official website www.hellosabah.com and other social media channels.

The Tanjung Aru Beach Festival is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Sabah Tourism Board (STB), and Tourism Malaysia.

It is co-sponsored by Imago Shopping Mall, Sazarice, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), KSY Auto Sdn. Bhd. – Mazda 4S Putatan, and Ratu Bayu Holiday Sdn Bhd.