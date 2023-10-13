Tiang: JKR studying site for flyover to ease traffic flow in Sibu town centre

SIBU (Oct 13): The increasing volume of traffic in the town centre here has made it necessary to construct a flyover, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the Public Works Department (JKR) is now studying the proposal.

“I’ve talked to the Public Works Department and asked them to do a survey and study on the suitable location for the proposed construction of flyover in Sibu.

“In view of the increasing traffic volume in Sibu, it is time for us to have a flyover. I think Sibu people have been waiting for this for so many years,” he said at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Nangka branch’s 9th anniversary celebration last night.

On SUPP, he thanked comrades for remaining loyal to the party when it was at its weakest around nine years ago.

Tiang also thanked the people for supporting SUPP and giving the party another chance to start a new chapter with the Pelawan and Bukit Assek state seats.

“We promised that we will continue to work hard to use our five years to serve Sibu and upgrade the infrastructure,” he said.

On the budget, he urged the federal government to consider giving more allocations to Sarawak as the state is as big as Peninsular Malaysia.

“I think Sarawak deserves more funds; even our King could see that the infrastructure in Sarawak is behind compared to the Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

The Pelawan assemblyman said he was disappointed with Budget 2023 as Sarawak was only given RM5.6 billion, which was around 1.4 per cent of the total RM388 billion budget.

SUPP Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong thanked SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon for the words of encouragement on the possibility of a new constituency being created out of Dudong.

Wong hoped that all the SUPP branches in Sibu will assist SUPP Dudong to form a new branch in Sibu Jaya in the spirit of unity and comradeship.

Also present was Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.