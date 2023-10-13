Two mini padi estates under development in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 13): The Farmers’ Organization Board (LPP) is developing two mini padi estates in Sabah to increase rice production and the income of farmers.

Its Deputy Director (Development), Amir Matamin, said the 150-hectare mini estates are in Terusan Sapi, Beluran and Kampung Kabatasan, Pitas.

He disclosed that the projects are being carried out using allocations from 2021 and 2022 to boost rice production and assist farmers in the respective areas with organized paddy cultivation.

“In Sabah, through the allocations in 2021 and 2022, we have mini padi estates in Terusan Sapi, Beluran, and Kampung Kabatasan, Pitas, covering an area of 150 hectares. Both are still being implemented, and we are monitoring their progress. Hopefully, with this allocation, there will be an increase in rice yields and farmers’ income.”

Amir said this after a briefing on the role of Farmers’ Organization Board of Directors and members in development projects here on Thursday.

Also present was State Farmers’ Organization chairman Datuk Mohd Nazri Abdullah.

According to Amir in addition to the mini padi estates, the Farmers’ Organization is also involved in the implementation of the ‘Smart Sawah Berskala Besar (Smart SBB)’ project that emphasizes on organized padi cultivation.

At the same time, he said LPP is also involved in providing machinery and mechanization facilities to help farmers in utilizing machinery for increased production.

This year, the state Farmers Organization received 23 new machinery and tractors to further enhance rice cultivation in the state.

“In the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), we are focused on mechanization and automation to assist farmers in terms of machinery facilities,” he said.

“Sabah still faces irrigation issues but we will try to increase rice yields in the state through these two programs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amir said there is no issue with Sabah receiving a relatively small allocation, which is between six to seven per cent of the total amount of funds allocated by the government to Farmers’ Organizations nationwide each year.

The distribution of allocations to each state depends on the project proposals submitted to LPP Organization, he said.

“We want to ensure that the government’s allocation is successful and can improve the socio-economic situation. Therefore, in the project evaluation, we are very careful and only provide it to those who are eligible to receive funding for the project.

“It is not just about providing a ‘touch point.’ We want the government’s allocation to continuously increase income, not just for a year or two,” he said.

He referred to the allocation in Sabah, which amounted to only RM4.9 million or seven per cent of RM71 million for this year and RM3.9 million or six percent of RM71 million for last year.

In this regard, he said the Farmers’ Organization needs to actively participate in agricultural development programs to help members make full use of the allocations provided by LPP.

“But we need applications and ideas from their respective areas on how we can move as a single entity so that our farmers can benefit in terms of the projects to be implemented.

“Indeed, the government under PMX (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) is very concerned about farmers. We take into account complaints and issues raised about how we can help improve the income of members and the Farmers’ Organization in the agricultural sub-sector,” he said.