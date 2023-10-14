A love story for the ages

THEY were high-school sweethearts just after the Japanese War in the Pacific had ended in 1945; one was a Boy Scout and the other a Girl Guide from schools across the MacDougall Road in Kuching.

The boy came from a prominent Hokkien Chinese family steeped in tradition, and the girl from a well-off Teochew Chinese family; he from a large family of 14, and she from one of eight.

They had fallen in love and after a relatively short courtship, married on Oct 6, 1949.

Last week on that date would have marked their 74th wedding anniversary, but she had passed on at age 85 in August 2014, and he at age 96 on their 73rd anniversary in October last year.

The love that my father Ong Kee Bian and my mother Tan Lee Kheng had for each other is a story for the ages – I doubt if I had ever seen the likes of it ever again in my life.

Although he was fourth generation locally-born Chinese Peranakan (his maternal ancestors were local born) from a formidable family whose humble early beginnings had through the years acquired both name and status as well as great business acumen.

He was not born with a silver spoon with maids a-pampering, nor tutors attending.

Dad was sixth in line, among 10 boys and four girls, and although he was given his tertiary education at the country’s best and oldest English Anglican-run school St Thomas’s, when the time came, his older brothers – all five of them (except No 3 who had died young) were all sent overseas, which in those days had meant Singapore, Malaya or England.

Mum was extremely lucky as being the youngest girl in a big family, her father, a prominent merchant Tan Cheng Pun, had decided to let her pursue further education at St Mary’s School – something that only another elder sister had been allowed to; the two oldest ones were married off young to sons of respectable families.

The story goes that Mum and Dad fell in love when they had met at Boys Scouts and Girl Guides meetings and events, and they had started to see each other.

During those days, chaperones were the usual deal, with either Mum’s older brother Tan Chiaw Thong or Dad’s sister Mary Ong, in tow as the ‘gooseberry’.

There are photographs of them at outings in their respective Scout/Guide uniforms, as well as casual meets at nice-looking gardens and locations (clubs?), well-coiffed and in their best behaviour looking, very romantic and obviously in love.

Dad was 23 and Mum only 20 when they married in October 1949, with their formal wedding photo taken at the famous Anna Photo Studio by KF Wong. At the time, Mum was teaching at the Hokkien Free School, and Dad was starting a job at the Department of Agriculture in Kuching.

A year later I was born.

This was swiftly followed by my sister Edrea, born in August 1951; and then Edric in April 1953; Edmund in January 1955, and Edwina in August 1956.

By this time, Mum had started to teach English at St Thomas’s Primary School and Dad was making his name in the Fisheries Section of the Agriculture Department.

We had, as a family, stayed at the Ong homestead under the patronage of Grandpa Ong Kwan Hin from 1949 to 1958. The rather big and spacious house had been home to grandparents; his two spinster daughters Mary and Rosalind, and three sons and their families.

There was even a special room (I would call it a dormitory) located adjacent to the huge kitchen, which had housed the maids as well as transient ‘recalcitrant’ cousins who had come to stay ever so often – to be disciplined for whatever ‘inconveniences’ that they had caused their parents!

I must say that we – us five siblings – had led very idyllic and comfortable lives, amidst uncles, aunts, cousins and plenty of visiting family members, and we were never short of love, goodwill and were well-fed and lovingly-looked after. I cannot, for one moment, recall any single occasion of grief, anger or disagreement among us all.

Festivals and parties were aplenty and much looked forward to – Grandpa, as head of the Kuching Buddhist Association as well as the Hokkien Association, had more than ample opportunities to throw parties that would be great occasions for getting to know other cousins of similar age or older who live further afield.

Sometime in 1957, Grandpa had decided to apportion out his huge estate to all his children and it was by lottery that everyone got to pick a piece of property situated at Ong Kwan Hin Road.

I was tasked with picking ours and I had luckily picked the choice parcel, which was first lot to the main road in which the grand original gates were located. Dad decided to build his own double-storey detached bungalow; and by the end of 1958, we had all moved to our very own home.

During those late 1950s till the late 1960s, it was a hive of activities for all of us.

Dad would travel a lot. He had gone on research and field trips on behalf of his department to places as far afield as Canada, Japan, the USA, Scotland and Taiwan.

In the meantime, Mum was looking after us all. She would be hard at work with marking school homework, cleaning, cooking, tutoring us in the evenings, and so forth.

We had a maid to help out, her niece and a cousin, daughter of her second sister: she was really good to us. Weekends were the best as we would be allowed to either go on to outings (for me after I was 12 and could cycle), which for me, would almost always be the library, or the cinema.

Mum would read her ‘Women’s Weekly’ (in those days, from Australia) or ‘Woman’s Own’, her Agatha Christie, or some pulp paperbacks. At the same time on our brand new Telefunken Hi-Fi stereophonic set, with a record player and speakers, would emanate the smooth tones of Anneke Gronloh, the operatic arias of Mario Lanza, or the silky voice of Nat King Cole.

Dad was not much of a music lover, but he would read a lot, mostly about his hobbies of aquatic fishes, hunting as a sport and more manly stuff.

Much later in life after he was ‘Born Again’ as an Anglican, he would devour every word or listen to every worship song pertaining to the Good Book – the Bible. Even with his eyesight failing towards his 70s, we would buy him devices like the Apache brand electronic magnifiers in order for him to follow his regular bible studies with his group – St Faith’s Church and Gideons International.

It was hard for anyone to believe it when I say that during my growing up years staying together with my parents (I would leave the family home in September 1970 upon being transferred to work in Sibu), I had never seen them in a serious quarrel or loud disagreement.

Yes certainly there were matters and issues and times when they did not see eye to eye, or were angry with each other over some petty or trivial issues, but never in rage or stupendously at odds.

It was not difficult to see too that their love for one another and their dependence on each other was deeply ingrained in them. Little things they would do or allowances they would make or simply letting things be rather than confront and be at conflict with one another. Tolerance and long-suffering comes to mind – both ways.

Just after her 70th birthday, Mum was stricken with the dreaded Alzheimer’s – it developed rather quickly and within four years, she had gone from Stage 3 to Stage 7 (there are seven stages from stage 2 basic forgetfulness, to the ultimate stage 7 – lack of physical control).

Dad had his own issues health wise as well. At 73, he needed an elective triple bypass, which was successfully done at Mount Elizabeth in Singapore. Shortly after that, his eyesight had quickly deteriorated and he was diagnosed with AMD (age-related macular degeneration) and over the next two decades, he had undergone regular treatments to ensure that he would not go completely blind.

As a family, we had devoted Mum’s final 14 years to ensuring that she had the best of medical care, comfort and hospice facilities.

Right up till her last breath, Dad was always by her side, even though in the final years, she was non-communicado and not aware of things going on around her.

As children and all of us having families of our own, it had touched our hearts and uplifted our spirits and many a time, brought us to tears to have been with, to witness and to experience for ourselves such a love between our parents; my father, whose first anniversary it was last Friday Oct 6, and his enduring, endearing love for Mum, gone now for nine years in August.

I would like to conclude with this Bible phrase on love: “If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal.

“If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing.

“If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.” – 1 Corinthians 13: 1-3

Amen.