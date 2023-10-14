Abd Karim: Tax relief under Budget 2024 will benefit sports industry

KUCHING (Oct 14): The specified tax relief for personal purchases of sports equipment and sporting activities up to RM1,000 under Budget 2024 will significantly benefit both sports enthusiasts and the country’s sports industry, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah

The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister said the initiative signifies the federal government’s commitment to walk the talk and uplift the national sports industry.

“We have been hoping to see a lot more sportsmen coming out from Malaysia, and this is one way that we can help to uplift this industry.

“If to buy sports equipment, it is so expensive partly because of the taxes, then it will not be helping the sports,” he told a press conference for the Padawan Raft Safari here today.

If implemented, he said the proposed tax relief would address the financial burden and encourage more people, especially youths, to participate in sports and recreational activities.

“Those who are involved in sports are mostly youths and the government has always been encouraging them to take part in sports and recreational activities,” he said.

“You ask them to be sportsmen, you ask them to participate, but then you put a very high tax, there’s no point. So, this shows that the federal government does ‘cakap serupa bikin’ (walk the talk), and I hope there will be more towards this.”

On the RM5.8 billion allocation for Sarawak under Budget 2024, Abdul Karim said there must be efficient utilisation of the funds, including in the context of tourism.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the allocations from the federal government must be matched with effective fund management.

“As long as it goes to upgrade the facilities and going into helping to organise events, I’m looking at tourism here, helping to raise tourism industry to a higher level, that is what we want.

“Whether it is funds that have been handed over to the state government or its agencies, or through federal ministries, if it cannot be utilised properly, it will still be failure. I look at it from that perspective,” he added.