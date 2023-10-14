Armed forces veterans disappointed pension adjustments not covered under Budget 2024

SIBU (Oct 14): Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans have expressed disappointment that the adjustment of pensions for those who retired before Jan 1, 2013 was not included under Budget 2024, which was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

Sarawak State Veterans Armed Forces Association (PVATM) president Jimbau Galau said they had hoped the government would give due attention to the issue.

“We have been waiting for this adjustment for a long time as the pensions we are currently receiving can be considered below the hardcore poor category. So, how much longer must we wait?” he lamented.

However, Jimbau said veterans were also relieved and grateful that they would be receiving RM1,000 under the budget next year, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said the aid is significant for veterans struggling to cope with the challenging economic times.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving RM1,000 to former civil servants, including retired ATM veterans.

“We are also touched that our sacrifices have been recognised by the government, by including us to receive this payment,” he added.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced an incentive payment of RM1,000 would be extended to all government pensioners, including veterans, be it with or without pensions.

He said the payment will be made in one lump sum at the end February to ease the burden of back-to-school preparations and preparations for the months of Ramadan and Syawal.