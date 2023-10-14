Avoid Oct 17 planned gathering at Sibu Court, Sadia Kapit members told

KAPIT (Oct 14): Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) members here are advised not to partake in any planned unlawful assembly at the Sibu Court Complex this Oct 17.

In giving the advice, Sadia Kapit chairman John Lang Likong said the police had already issued a warning against gathering at the court and disrupting the peace and public order.

“As law-abiding citizens, we must respect the court process and maintain the peace and unity by not taking part in any unlawful activities or gatherings.

“I advise our members not to get themselves involved in whatever type of illegal gathering or demonstration,” he told The Borneo Post.

John was commenting on the warning issued by police following a social media post calling upon the people to gather at the Sibu Court Complex next week to show support to those involved in an ongoing case.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, in a press conference in Kuching on Thursday, said police would not hesitate to take stern action against anyone planning to gather at the court for the case management of a recent riot case.

Mancha also warned the public against spreading false information regarding the case.