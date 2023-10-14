Borneo’s ladies rock on opening day of Mr Malaysia 2023

KUCHING (Oct 14): The women athletes from Borneo staged a commendable performance on the first day of the 52nd Mr Malaysia Bodybuilding Championships at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang in Selangor yesterday.

Leading the line-up was Sarawak’s Tina Nubib, who won the Women’s Model Physique category after having edged out competitors Janteha Lingam of Sabah and Lau Yok Poh from Negeri Sembilan.

This was the 44-year-old’s debut in Mr Malaysia.

“The struggle, sweat, and tears – they’re over, for now. I dedicate this victory to those that have been following my daily progress and training, day in and day out.

“Especially to my coach, Tyson DeWees, thank you so much for being very strict and also for tolerating my annoying demands and complaints,” she said when contacted via WhatsApp.

Tina’s teammates Kasma Mohamad Kadir and Ong Shih Ling also fared well in their Mr Malaysia debut, taking third and fifth place respectively in the Women’s Athletic Physique category, which was won by Sabah’s Lily Nur Izzaty Ahmad.

In addition, Team Sarawak also gained a silver medal from Abdul Ramzi Bujang, who competed in the Men’s Sports Physique-Up To 170cm category, where the winner and second runner-up were Mohd Faizal Mat Rashid of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Mohammad Yusof Basuri from Terengganu respectively.

The other Sarawakians who competed on Day 1 were Alfie Khan Abdul Aziz Khan (Men’s Sports Physique-Above 170cm) and Mohamad Sani Sanawi (Men’s Bodybuilding Masters), who placed in the top five of their respective categories.

Other members of the Team Sarawak are Asrul Asmat Saferi, Azmizi Bujang, Chiew Chee Tak, Daubline Timbol, Ranovich Matthew, Sariewin Mudim, Falizan Salleh, Awangku Hosin Awangku Bagul, Gerdashlie Bodos, Gaddafi Arafat Zulkasisi, and Kho Tze Hong.

The team manager is Ruzlan Lotfi from the Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA).

Organised and hosted by the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF), Mr Malaysia 2023 has gathered over 140 athletes from throughout the country.