Car driver killed in head-on collision with 4WD in Niah

MIRI (Oct 14): A 47-year-old car driver was killed in a head-on collision with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle near Ladang 3 in Niah around 6.30am yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said based on the initial investigation, the victim, who was driving a saloon car, was heading towards Ladang 3, while the 4WD was coming from the direction of Miri heading towards Niah.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the Proton Saga driven by the man skidded into the opposite lane causing it to collide with the oncoming vehicle, which was a Toyota Hilux driven by a 38-year-old woman.

“The impact caused the victim to sustain serious injuries. He was rushed to Niah Health Clinic but was pronounced dead at 8.21am while receiving treatment,” said Alexson.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.