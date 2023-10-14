Celebrate food, fun for 17 days at Mukah Food Fest 2023

SIBU (Oct 14): The Mukah Food Festival (MFF) 2023 will be going on from this Oct 27 to Nov 12, at Kala Dana Beach in Mukah.

According to Mukah Dalat District Council (MDDM) Councillor Aini Suhaili, a total of 145 stalls have already been taken up for the celebration.

“Hopefully, the people in Mukah and Dalat would turn up in full force to participate in the celebration and make it a successful event,” he said at the press conference.

Aini said the festival could encourage business development, especially among those involved in the food and beverage industry around the district.

“We strongly encourage entrepreneurs, especially from among the youths, to seize the golden opportunity to take part in the celebration, which can be a good platform to promote your innovation or products.”

Aini, who doubled as MFF advisor, said the festival would not only promote various food and drinks, but could also be an attraction for tourists coming to this part of Sarawak’s central region.

He said to enliven the event further, a separate exhibition and entertainment centre would also be set up.

For entertainment, he said there would be a karaoke competition among the entrepreneurs taking part in the festival, as well as a concert that would feature local Melanau singers and also those from Peninsulas Malaysia.

A children’s colouring competition would also be held, he added.

Aini also called upon the participating entrepreneurs to take note of the cleanliness and hygiene aspects that should not be compromised.

MFF 2023 is a joint venture between MDDM and Top Event.

“Hopefully, MFF could be made into an annual event like Pesta Kaul.”

Also present were MFF 2023 organising chairman Councillor Fatimah Narawi and MDDM secretary Abdul Razak Awang Bini.