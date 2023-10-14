Dr Rundi: Having common direction will further animal-welfare cause

KUCHING (Oct 14): Fostering greater awareness on the well-being of animals goes beyond just educating the public, says Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

The Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak also points out that a more holistic approach is required whereby all relevant parties need to get together to work out a common direction towards their respective cause.

“There needs to be collaboration, engagement and smart partnerships involving non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the local authorities and the Veterinary (Services) Department.

“They must know how to mitigate issues and put in proper perspectives in the effort to ensure the well-being of animals,” he said in his speech for the closing ceremony of Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching yesterday.

The event, organised by the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), gathered some 400 delegates and featured 82 speakers from more than 23 countries.

On the rabies threat in Sarawak, Dr Rundi expressed satisfaction with the ongoing free vaccination programmes being carried out across the state, as well as efforts by the Immune Belt Enforcement Team in rural areas.

He also said the state government was planning to allocate more funds to further expand the rabies vaccination programme.

Among those present at the closing ceremony were SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury Wee and conference organising chairperson Gracie Geikie.