Dr Sim leads list of 1,447 state award recipients in conjunction with TYT’s birthday

KUCHING (Oct 14): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is the only recipient of the ‘Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang’, which carries the honorific title ‘Datuk Amar’, in conjunction with this year’s Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s birthday celebration.

According to the list delivered to the media last night, Dr Sim is among the 1,447 recipients of various state awards for this year.

However, there is no mention when the physical investiture ceremony would be held.

The list indicates that nine individuals are conferred the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) honour, which carries the title ‘Dato Sri’. They include Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Minister of Utility and Communication Sarawak Datuk Julaihi Narawi, and Federal Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Ten individuals are to receive the Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) honour, which carries the title ‘Datuk’, and they include deputy ministers holding various portfolios.

Two individuals are recipients of the Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (Honorary) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’ meant for deserving foreigners.

Eleven individuals received the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS), which carries the title ‘Datu’ meant for those still in the civil service.

Twenty-one persons received the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS), which carries the title ‘Dato’, and the recipients include assemblymen, corporate figures and other notable figures.

Additionally, 1,393 people are recipients of other categories of state awards including the Johan Bintang Sarawak (two recipients), Johan Bintang Kenyalang (five), Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (51), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (105), Ahli Bintang Sarawak (196), Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (124) and Bentara Bintang Sarawak (299).