Economist: Subsidy rationalisation needed to plug leaks, stop benefiting rich

KUCHING (Oct 14): The federal government needs to conduct subsidy rationalisation through targeted subsidies to reduce the country’s fiscal deficit and ensure targeted groups benefit, said economist Datuk Dr Madeline Berma.

She said the country’s subsidy system has suffered from various leakages and benefitted high-income individuals.

“The government has long subsidised goods and services, for example on education and healthcare. Also, the government had implemented blanket subsidies on rice, flour, cooking oil, and RON 95. These blanket subsidies, however, had benefited those in the higher income categories.

“For example, subsidies on petrol had benefited the rich with huge cars, thus consuming more petrol and benefiting from the subsidies as compared to those in the lower income group, who may be riding motorcycles or smaller cars,” she told The Borneo Post when commenting on the national Budget 2024.

Madeline also pointed out the country is expected to spend about RM81 billion on subsidies this year.

When tabling the budget on Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had listed tax restructuring, subsidies, financial assistance, and environmental sustainability initiatives.