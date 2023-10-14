Family members find missing Senadin man’s body in drain near house

MIRI (Oct 14): The family members of a 33-year-old Senadin man, who went missing on Oct 12, have found his body in a drain not far from where he was last seen.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre (PGO) said the victim, identified as Hafizan Sawal, was found 1.5km from the family house by a relative.

“His family found him at around 9am in an unconscious state in the drain, but he was later pronounced dead by paramedics from Miri Hospital.

“The team at the scene later remove the body from the drain using a stretcher and then handed it over to the police for further action,” Bomba said.

Following the discovery, the search and rescue operation was called off at 10.39am.

Last night, firefighters received a call from the victim’s brother-in-law at 9.54pm and dispatched a team of five personnel to the location.

A neighbour’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording last caught sight of him at around 10.48pm on Oct 12.