Former Rajang MP Jawan Empaling among PGBK recipients in conjunction with TYT’s birthday

SIBU (Oct 14): Former Rajang MP Jawan Empaling, 85, was among the recipients of the Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) state award in conjunction with the Governor’s birthday today.

The award carries the title ‘Datuk’.

In a statement, Jawan thanked Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He also thanked the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), of which he is a former member, and party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Deputy Premier, for the honour.

Jawan first won the Rajang parliamentary constituency in the 1974 by-election under the Alliance-SUPP banner.

He went on to win three successive elections in 1974, 1978, and 1982 through SUPP, which was then a component under the Alliance-Barisan National (BN) ruling coalition.

During his term as MP, he also served as parliamentary secretary to the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Social Welfare.

He left federal politics in 1986.

In 1991, Jawan contested and won in Dudong constituency as the BN-SUPP candidate.

In the early 1990s, he also served as Sibu Rural District Council chairman before retiring from active politics.

Before entering active politics in 1974, Jawan was an ordained Methodist minister with the Sarawak Iban Annual Conference of the Methodist Church in Malaysia.

He received his education at Telok Assan Chinese School and Rajang Secondary School, Sibu and speaks the Foochow dialect fluently.

He received his Licentiate in Theology from the Methodist Theological School, Sibu.

Later, he went to further his studies at Findlay College, Ohio, United States of America (USA), where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences.

He also earned his Master of Arts in Political Science from New York University, USA in the early 1970s.

Jawan received the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) in 1979 and Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) in 1986, both from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He was married to the late Luli Penghulu Pengabang of Sungai Assan, Sibu.

Their eldest son Datuk Prof Dr Jayum Jawan is a political scientist on a post-retirement contract with Universiti Putra Malaysia as the inaugural holder of the Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair.

Their second child is former Malaysian ambassador Datuk Kennedy Jawan, whose last posting was as ambassador to Japan and has now retired.

Their youngest is Datuk Alice Jawan Empaling, a professional engineer and presently permanent secretary to the Ministry of Transport Sarawak.