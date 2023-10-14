Heart Society gives hope to Kunak girl

KOTA KINABALU (Sat 14): The Society For The Sabah Heart Fund (SOSHF) gave hope and a second chance to six-year-old Dalia Nayna who was in need of life saving procedures.

SOSHF president Datuk Eva Susau said that the courageous Dalia who against all odds, embarked on a life-altering journey to regain her health.

Dalia who is known as Nana by her family is from Kampung Pangi, Kunak.

“Nana is from a humble and underprivileged background and her battle for her health began with a complex Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) heart condition from a young age. After their recent successful surgery in Kuala Lumpur, it became evident that a pacemaker was essential to ensure a healthier and happier life.

“This determination to heal was coupled with their mother’s unwavering confidence, despite facing uncertainties and logistical challenges. The medical professionals recognized the urgency of the situation, sought sponsorship from the Sabah Heart Fund to make a difference in this child’s life,” Eva said.

This inspiring journey was not just about saving a life; it was a testament to the power of unity, compassion and collective strength, she added.

After a strenuous journey and the successful placement of a pacemaker, Nana and her mother returned home last Thursday to Kunak to recover.

“It was a long and arduous road, but together, we made it happen. The Heart Society stands as a beacon of hope for individuals like them, showcasing the impact that can be made when communities and organizations come together.

“We extend our deepest thanks to the medical team, the generous donors, the state government and the countless individuals who supported us in making this journey a success. The Heart Society remains dedicated to our mission of saving lives,” she said.

Nana is SOSHF’s 717 patient who has benefited from the society and all cost of surgeries and travelling expenses and allowances are fully sponsored.