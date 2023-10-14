Horror in Skrang as croc attacks headman, search on for missing body

KUCHING (Oct 14): A longhouse community in Baloi, Skrang is reeling from a horrific crocodile attack around 10.30am today, which saw their headman killed.

Searchers are now sweeping a river and the riverbank near the longhouse to locate the body of Chaong Baringai, 67.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that a team from the Betong fire station was mobilised to the scene to spearhead the search.

“The victim’s wife, who witnessed the attack, said the victim was filling water into his knapsack sprayer at the riverbank when a crocodile suddenly lunged out of the river and pulled him into the water,” said the statement.

The victim’s lifeless body could be seen in the crocodile’s mouth as it swam to its nest some 200 metres upstream.

Villagers immediately conducted a search but were unable to locate the body.

Around 11.30am, firefighters arrived at the village and had to walk about 3km to the scene where the attack took place.

A total of 31 individuals using eight boats are conducting the search along the river and riverbank.