Organisers expect thousands to attend Tasik Biru Fest 2023

KUCHING (Oct 14): Thousands of people are expected to flood Bau town for this year’s Tasik Biru Festival, to be held from Oct 27 to 29.

The festival, which enters its 17th edition this year, will include 40 food stalls, 10 exhibition booths and a car boot sale along the main road in front of the lake and its vicinity towards Kampung Tasik Biru.

“The main stage of this year’s festival will be sited right next to the Tasik Biru food village, while the second stage will be in Kampung Tasik Biru,” said Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep during a press conference at the Bau District Council yesterday.

The festival this year, he announced, would include live performances by local artistes such as Winnie Albert, Claudia Geres, Voon Ngat Jan, Elsa Bong Sek Loong, Timothy, At Adau, Midnight Stranger and Masterpiece.

Moreover, the event would stage competitions such as Miss Tasik Biru 2023 pageant and ‘Tasik Biru Saberkas Idol’.

Also in the programme line-up would be a powerboat race, a ‘Jong’ regatta, a rafting tug-of-war, an arm-wrestling challenge, the ‘Best Kite’ contest and a blowpipe competition.

Lion dance performances by Hwa Gong Association, a wushu showcase by state athletes, along with 24 traditional drums’ performances and other presentations by Tanju Budaya Singai, Seni Tari Stass and the Dayak Bidayuh National Association, would be exhibited as well.

Henry, who is Tasik Biru assemblyman, added that the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) would conduct a demonstration at the lake on Saturday afternoon.

“The second stage of the festival, to take place at the village hall, will include a line-up of local bands,” he said.

Moreover, Henry said in the spirit of ‘Oktoberfest’, there would be a mini beer festival, also at the village hall.

On Sunday, a cycling race would be held, set to host participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei and Great Britain.

Tasik Biru Festival 2023 is jointly organised by the service centres of the Tasik Biru, Serembu, Opar and Batu Kitang state constituencies, led by Bau District Office with the support of multiple government agencies.