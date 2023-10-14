Passing of IRB Act Amendment Bill will ensure fairer fund distribution, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Oct 14): The passing of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat recently is a positive development for equitable fund distribution, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said this is a crucial step as Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has insisted on having a Sarawak representative on the Inland Revenue Board.

“This aligns with the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, which, since the formation of Malaysia, outlines annual contributions to Sarawak and Sabah under the Malaysian (Federal) Constitution. Unfortunately, this agreement was disrupted in 1969,” he told a press conference here today.

“From Sarawak’s perspective, we don’t like to be treated like chickens or ducks where we passively accept allocations and we seek a structured format. The federal government should return a proportionate amount of the fund from resources they derive from Sarawak.”

On a related matter, Abdul Karim said he respected Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s consideration of the RM300 million interim grant, as announced by the latter during his tabling of 2024 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

“He (Anwar) considered the RM300 million as interim, meaning discussions with the state governments can still be facilitated.

“We can establish a fair formula for allocation. This is why we are advocating for Sarawak’s representation on the Inland Revenue Board.

“It’s crucial, especially as some financial figures are not disclosed to the public. Now our request has been acknowledged and we have a representative in place,” he added.

On Anwar announcing that the federal government is also negotiating the handover of Bintulu Port and the Rural Air Service to the state government when tabling the budget, Abdul Karim said: “We will leave it until we reach that stage.

“Because if we look, all the ports in Sarawak are under the care of the state of Sarawak. This one alone is not. Might as well let Sarawak manage its own port. That’s how I can see. The final point we leave it to the state and federal governments to negotiate.”

Among those present at the press conference were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai and Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Husaini.