Premier pol-sec: ROSE wrong to disregard Cobbold Commission Report on parliamentary representation

MIRI (Oct 14): Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) is wrong to disregard the Cobbold Commission Report’s emphasis on land size and potential in determining Sarawak and Sabah’s representation in Parliament, said Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman, the chief political secretary to Premier of Sarawak.

Based on ‘One Man, One vote’ principle, the NGO alleged that Sarawak and Sabah were already over-represented in Parliament.

“While ROSE is making the argument that representation must be measured by population size, this exact argument cannot be applied to Sarawak and Sabah considering their vast land size and scarce population,” said Fazzruddin in a statement yesterday, issued in response to the statement by ROSE about Sarawak and Sabah being already over-represented with 25 per cent of the parliamentary seats representing one-sixth of the electorate.

ROSE had also claimed that increasing further the number of seats from 56 (Sabah 25, and Sarawak 31) to 83 seats to ‘achieve the magic number of 33.33 per cent’ could point to mal-apportionment.

Fazzrudin said the push for a one-third representation was actually about restoring the power balance between the two regions and Peninsular Malaysia, based on history of the formation of Malaysia.

“This was in line with Paragraph 236 (a) of the Cobbold Commission Report, which emphasised that the ‘representation of the Borneo territories in the federal government shall take into account not only the populations but also their size and potentials’,” argued the Tupong assemblyman.

The balance of power tilted in Peninsular Malaysia’s favour when Singapore exited the federation and the seats it held previously were not proportionately divided between Sarawak and Sabah, he added.

“Restoring this balance of power is critical in safeguarding the status of Sarawak and Sabah in the Federation whereby the laws that are not in favour of the East Malaysian states cannot be bulldozed in Parliament as MPs from Sarawak and Sabah must be consulted in the passing of any laws.”

Moreover Fazzrudin, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member, stressed that Sarawak and Sabah would be left behind in representation and allocation of funds by the federal government should the mentality and method espoused by ROSE prevail.

He said as leaders in both Sabah and Sarawak had supported the call for the return of one-third representation for the two states, strong political will would be needed for this to materialise.

“Such restoration of balance of power will not only be in line with the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), but will also augur with the aspirations of the Borneo states to be as developed as Peninsular Malaysia, and for their people to have a say in the direction of the country,” he pointed out.