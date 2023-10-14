Sabah govt to formulate strategy to understand EV industry

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): The state government is formulating a strategy to understand the electrical vehicle (EV) industry.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said Malaysia’s Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (2021-2030) has set a target of 10,000 EV public charging stations by 2025, and this is where Sabah can be the champion.

“The government has been encouraging Malaysians to buy EV by giving tax reduction and also introducing various initiatives, while Sabah wants to position ourselves as the EV champion in the region.

“Every government in the Asean region is now moving towards that direction, championing EV, and that is the reason why we must take the opportunity to encourage industry players to look at the potential in the EV industry.

“I would like to encourage other companies to also complete the ecosystem because we cannot have only a few EV charging stations in the whole Kota Kinabalu city. It does not work like that,” he said when officiating the official unveiling of The Walk @ Riverson’s EV Charging Station.

From October 2023, visitors of The Walk @ Riverson will enjoy the convenience of charging their EV on-site, facilitated by three high capacity 22kW AC type EV chargers, newly installed within the mall’s parking premises.

The charging fee starts from 40 sen per minute, making it an affordable solution for EV owners.

According to Phoong, if Sabah is serious in going into manufacturing, it has to be on something new, and something that represents the future.

“At the moment Sabah has a small number of EV cars, but eventually the number will skyrocket.

“We cannot see anything now because ecosystem is not complete yet. Charging stations are just a few. This is where we can grow the number.

“EV charging station can be everywhere, in shopping mall parking, public park, or government building complexes, or in our case even Gaya Street can install EV charging station. We must look at this because the future can be very different,” he said.

Phoong also explained by having SK Nexilis, a South Korean copper foil maker in Sabah, it can be an advantage to the EV industry because copper foil is a key component of EV battery.

“We don’t have any vehicle related manufacturing industry in Sabah, and we cannot compete into this because we are already far behind.

“However, we have EV component copper foil in KKIP, so we are now looking at how do we compete with the ecosystem, how do we champion, upskill the ecosystem. And that is very important.

“One other thing that is also important is our local talent. Our human capital are ready to do this.

“We are talking about ecosystem here. Everyone is fighting, including Johor and Selangor. Everyone is talking about EV based, and everyone is in the starting line, so Sabah can have our own strategy,” he added.