Still no sign of army vet missing in Kuching as search enters second day

KUCHING (Oct 14): The search for former soldier Kamarau Adong, 50, who disappeared in a jungle area near Taman Perpaduan, formerly Reservoir Park, here entered its second-day today.

At the scene are rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), police, and Civil Defence Force.

Currently, the search is focused on the third sector, a wooded area along Jalan Taman Budaya.

A drone could be seen conducting an aerial search as rescuers combed the area for clues of his whereabouts.

Bomba’s K9 unit also joined the search today with Daisy the sniffer dog helping rescuers.

Kamarau’s wife Mek Mandu, 62, told the media that she last saw her husband when he entered the jungle area to look for bamboo shoots at 7am yesterday.

“We would come here at least twice a week to look for jungle produce,” she explained.

Mek said she had stayed behind to look for paku ferns by the roadside and then waited for her husband in their parked car until around dusk.

It is understood that the couple often frequented the area to forage for jungle produce, which they sold at the Sungai Apong market.

According to Bomba, a call was received at 8.20pm last night from the Central police station seeking help to locate the victim.

A search was immediately conducted and covered two sectors.

However, the search was suspended around 11.50pm last night.