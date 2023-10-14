SUPP man says PM’s proposed taxation reforms could dampen growth

KUCHING (Oct 14): The taxation reform measures proposed in the national Budget 2024 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday could dampen Malaysia’s growth, opined Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan chairman said the increase of service tax rate from 6 to 8 per cent, coupled with the introduction of a 10 per cent capital gains tax and luxury goods tax for locals amidst global headwinds would hamper the pace of economic growth.

He said although the service tax would not include food and beverages, as well as telecommunications, the prospects remain challenging.

He opined rising costs would not only dampen recovery efforts, but also discourage investors from doing business in the country.

“The service tax increase from 6 to 8 per cent will increase prices and might dampen our domestic economic growth.

“The 5 per cent to 10 per cent of luxury tax for local residents only will slow the demand for such luxury goods in Malaysia.

“The 10 per cent capital gains tax from March 1, 2024 for sales of shares of unlisted local companies will dampen such transactions and might slow down entrepreneurship and increase costs in doing business in Malaysia,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Sim noted the RM44 billion financing facilities for micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs under Budget 2024 would support business growth amidst persistent rising costs next year.

He also lauded the allocation of RM330 million under the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun) to provide financing facilities to small-scale traders such as batik and craft operators, Orang Asli entrepreneurs, and the Bumiputera community in Sabah and Sarawak.

However, he said this initiative should be given to all SMEs regardless of their racial background, not only Bumiputeras and the Indian community.

On budget allocation for Sarawak, Sim said although it increased, most Sarawakians expected more funding.

“My personal opinion, the allocation for Sarawak under development expenditure which is RM 5.8 billion compared to RM 5.6 billion last year shows a slight increase.

“However, it is not what most Sarawakian would have hoped for.”

However, he said the budget allocation for Sarawak could transform the whole landscape, especially in rural areas.

“From the business view, the allocation by the federal government on development expenditure for Sarawak is maintained.

“But this depends where this development expenditure would be used for. Hopefully it would be used to build more roads and bridges including improvement for rural utilities,” he said.

Sim also said the recent announcements on the handing over of Bintulu Port and the rural air service to Sarawak reflect the strong commitment of the federal government in realising the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“For the Bintulu port, it’s good that our budget reflects the ongoing negotiation to handover to Sarawak, which is under the MA63 agenda.

“For the rural air service (RAS), the negotiations to hand over to our state government will definitely strengthen our service and development of our rural area, including supporting the proposed Sarawak Airline,” he added.