Tiong: Luxury tourism packages in the works to woo Muslims from Middle East, China

SIBU (Oct 14): Federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is in the process of coming up with luxury packages in an effort to woo more Muslim tourists from the Middle East and China to the country, said minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

According to him, Motac is planning to launch the Muslim-friendly tourism packages as early as next month.

“In view of the large Muslim population in the Middle East and China, Motac is ready to establish cooperation with local players to develop creative and attractive luxury tourism packages, especially in golf, medical and other sectors.

“In this regard, Motac and the Islamic Tourism Centre of Malaysia will work with Tourism Malaysia to carry out promotional activities in Asia, the Middle East and Europe,” he said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

Tiong thus called upon all relevant parties to immediately conduct certification courses and trainings to give exposure to local industry players on the Muslim tourism market.

This, he added, would help local players plan and come up with appropriate and competitive packages.

In the post, Tiong also said he had already met up with representatives from tourism associations in Malaysia, during which they discussed on how to intensify promotion efforts at the international level; develop a Muslim-friendly market; and create an industry consensus including providing subsidies and assistance to tourism operators.

“Motac will listen to the needs of all tourism players in the country and will ensure aid is channelled equally to all parties.

“The ministry is committed to helping and supporting the tourism sector in an effort to advance the country’s economy,” he said.