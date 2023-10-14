Youths to take centrestage at Malaysia Urban Forum 2023 in Kuching next month

KUCHING (Oct 14): Local youths have taken the reins in defining the key themes for discussion at the Malaysia Urban Forum, scheduled next month.

Their insights have been channelled through a ‘Pre-Assembly Programme’, organised by Urbanice Malaysia in collaboration with Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam) and a consortium of partners.

About 30 young visionaries gathered here recently to actively shape the upcoming ‘Youth Assembly’, to be held in conjunction with the forum at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak here.

The ‘Pre-Assembly’ initiative aims to empower the youths into identifying priority discussion themes and ‘quick wins’, establishing a dynamic youth network, and proposing projects that would serve as a lasting legacy.

This inclusive platform has drawn participation from a diverse set of organisations and agencies, including the Azam Young Souls, Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA), Adab Youth Garage, Sarawak Youth Parliament, Kelab Belia Perkasa Stapok, Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim) Sarawak and Kelab Belia Proaktif, as well as Sarawak Esports Association and Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Sarawak.

In an online address to the participants, Urbanice Malaysia chief executive officer Norliza Hashim, emphasised the programme’s potential, describing the platform as being more than just a forum for exchanging ideas and knowledge.

“It’s a catalyst for driving change among the younger generation, enabling them to shape their environment and build networks supporting vital urban development agenda.

“It aligns seamlessly with the goals of Urbanice and the Ministry of Local Government Development, which champion the 2030 urban development agenda.”

She also pointed out the programme’s dual objectives: crafting an engaging platform and ensuring the seamless flow of the Assembly session during the Malaysia Urban Forum 2023, enriched by the ideas contributed by the active youths.

Azam honorary secretary and Azam Youth Development Committee chairman Ariff Irwani Azahari echoed Norliza’s enthusiasm, saying: “This gathering marks the commencement of an exciting journey towards the Malaysia Urban Forum 2023, where the youths will take the lead in addressing urban challenges and pioneering innovative solutions.”

Ariff also expressed appreciation for the participation of Azam Young Souls and other Sarawak youths, as well as to Urbanice Malaysia for opening this opportunity.

For those wishing to be a part of the upcoming Youth Assembly at the Malaysia Urban Forum 2023, registration details are readily available on Azam’s social media channels.

For more information, contact Azam secretariat on 082-411799, or go to https://www.urbanicemalaysia.com.my/muf2023.