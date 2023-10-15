40 pct Miri’s Chinese New Year Bazaar stalls to be reserved for Bumi traders

MIRI (Oct 15): A total of 300 stalls will be available at the Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (MCCCI) 2024 Chinese New Year Bazaar on Feb 2-9.

To be held at Jalan High Street, Jalan Raja, and Jalan Kingsway, applications for stalls will open tomorrow (Oct 16).

MCCCI vice-chairman Vincent Lu said as with previous years, 60 per cent of the stalls are for Chinese traders, while the other 40 per cent will be reserved for Bumiputra traders.

“As usual, most of the Bumiputra stalls have been booked up as the traders have been enthusiastically waiting for our announcement. We look forward to traders selling various local delicacies, merchants and items related to Chinese New Year, making this a colourful bazaar, which is also the iconic event of Miri,” he said.

Lu added there will be a slight increase in stall rental next year.

The programme will include nightly performances throughout, with Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah set to launch the bazaar on Feb 3.

During the recent first committee meeting, which was attended by representatives from Miri City Council (MCC), police, Public Works Department (JKR), Sesco, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), and Borneo Parking System (BPS), topics covered included safety and cleanliness.

“The cooperation from all partners is needed to ensure that the bazaar runs smoothly,” Lu said.

In preparation for the bazaar, he said a food handling course and typhoid vaccination session will also be held in December for all traders who have booked stalls.

“It is a crucial step in ensuring food safety and cleanliness for food traders to avoid any unnecessary issue,” he added.