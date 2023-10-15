40 Serian students join potential high achievers outreach programme

KUCHING (Oct 15): Forty students from four secondary schools in Serian took part in the recent Empowerment for Excellence: An Outreach Programme for Potential High-Achievers.

The three-day programme was organised by the Bung-Sadung Serian Heritage Society (Pewaris) in collaboration with the N21 Tebedu Assemblyman Service Centre at Sematan Palm Beach Resort.

A press release said this was the first time such a programme was carried out in Serian, targeting potential high achievers for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“An inaugural programme for the Pewaris, it aims to empower high-achieving SPM students by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and mindset to excel academically, make informed decisions, and thrive in their personal and professional lives,” said the press release.

The students were from Forms 4 and 5 at SMK Tebedu, SMK Tebakang, SMK Taee, and SMK Tarat.

Guiding them during the programme were facilitators led by Dr Clarence Jerry and Thomas Daling, while Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud was invited as guest speaker.

Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, who closed the programme, applauded Pewaris’ effort as the potential high achievers would be the future of the local community.

“These individuals have the potential to become agents of change, and role models who inspire others to strive for excellence and make a difference,” he said in the press release.

Clarence said the outreach programme is designed to provide a platform for the students to enhance their skills, broaden their perspectives, and cultivate qualities necessary for success in various aspects of their lives.

“We want to help equip these students with the tools and qualities needed to navigate the challenges they will encounter on their journey in life,” said Clarence, who is also Pewaris Education Bureau head.