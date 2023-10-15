92-year-old man missing, feared drowned on way back from fruit orchard

KANOWIT (Oct 15): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomb) launched a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation after a 92-year-old reportedly fell into Sungai Kanowit today.

Bomba in a statement said Tinggi Melintang is believed to have fallen into the river while on his way back home from his fruit orchard in Nanga Lesih.

“We received a distress call at 6.35pm and rushed a team of five to the location. A SAR operation was launched upon the team’s arrival, with local villagers joining in the search,” it said.

It added that according to witnesses, Tinggi had gone to his orchard located across the river from his longhouse in a longboat, and had fallen into the river while on his way back.

Darkness forced the search to be called off at 8pm.

“The rescuers will resume the search tomorrow morning,” said Bomba.