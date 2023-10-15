Abd Karim: Bintulu food fair among the best platforms to foster spirit of unity among local community

BINTULU (Oct 15): The Bintulu Cultural Foods Fair 2023 is seen as one of the best platforms to foster the spirit of unity among the multi-racial community in this division, said Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

At the same time, Abdul Karim said the food fair allows every local food and beverage stall operator to promote local food products, especially those that are not available in other places.

“Every local food industry player, especially the small and medium-sized ones, not only do business to make a profit, but also help to raise the dignity of Bintulu’s traditional dishes which indeed have commercial value and can be marketed to international and global markets in the future,” he said.

He said this when officiating at the Bintulu Cultural Foods Fair 2023 and the Maju Sarawak Run 2023 which was held at the old Bintulu Airport site here last night.

According to him, the food fair is indeed one of the important platforms that unites the whole community in Bintulu.

“Through food, people of many races and backgrounds regardless of religion and belief come to the fair site bringing their families and relatives to enjoy the foods,” he said.

The event also features dance and singing performances of various races and ethnicities that allows everyone to witness the performances of various races.

All of these, he said, clearly helps in fostering unity and a spirit of belonging among the multi-racial and multi-religious community in Bintulu.

“In Sarawak, all forms of activity or gathering must incorporate cultural elements, songs, food from each ethnic group so that everyone can enjoy the beauty and uniqueness of each race together,” he stressed.

Abdul Karim was later given the honour to release around 1,000 participants for the Maju Sarawak Run 2023 event.