Abg Jo: PBB’s Jepak candidate to be known in 3 days, most likely from Vaie community

BINTULU (Oct 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today said that Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) potential candidate for the Jepak by-election will be revealed in three days.

He said the potential candidate will most likely be from the Vaie community, and that PBB already has a few names.

“We have a few names already, and they have been screened by the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) because that is our normal procedure.

“We will refer to the police for records as well as to MACC, as we have to get a good and clean candidate with no records, and I think we should be able to know in three days,” he told the media in a press conference after officiating the PBB Bintulu special convention at the Bintulu Civic Centre here today.

The PBB president said among the factors he took into consideration for selecting the candidate were the age and composition of voters in the Jepak constituency.

Based on the latest data from the Election Commission, the number of registered voters in Jepak stands at 22,804.

The by-election following the demise of the incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

Jepak constituents will cast their votes on Nov 4.