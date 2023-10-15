Budget 2024: Premier satisfied with Sarawak’s RM5.8b allocation

BINTULU (Oct 15): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today expressed satisfaction with the RM5.8 billion allocated to Sarawak for development under Budget 2024.

“I want to thank the Madani government, the Unity Government of Malaysia, for giving quite a big allocation to Sarawak. Yes, I am satisfied… of course I want some more but we must also remember that there are limitations.

“We don’t just confine ourselves to that RM5.8 billion, as there are also federal ministries that have their budget allocation for Sarawak. In other words, it could be more than RM5.8 billion,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Special Convention at the civic centre here today.

Abang Johari also thanked Putrajaya for the handing over of Bintulu Port authority to Sarawak, saying the current negotiations were just part of the process in regards to the transfer of assets.

This was in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who, when tabling Budget 2024 last Friday, said the federal government is negotiating to realise the handing-over of Bintulu Port to the state government.

Abang Johari also spoke on the importance of Sarawak now having its representative on the Inland Revenue Board to discuss the question of Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

The Article refers to the special grants for Sarawak and Sabah accorded by the federal government.